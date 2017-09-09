Sloane Stephens Wins US Open Women’s Final: Beats Madison Keys In Epic Match

U.S.A! U.S.A! We were guaranteed an American champion at the US Open as Madison Keys went up against Sloane Stephens in the women’s final. Ultimately Sloane took the victory in the Grand Slam tourney and we’ve got the details!

Going in to the 2017 US Open women’s final match, we knew an American would claim victory as Florida’s Sloane Stephens, 24, squared off against 22-year-old Illinois native Madison Keys. This was the first Grand Slam final for both ladies so it was undoubtedly an emotional match. Sloane eventually claimed victory in an incredible 6-3, 6-0 win. Although the match lasted just over an hour, Sloane’s flawless performance made for compelling viewing. The intense face-off pitted Keys’ strong game at the net with Stephen’s steady poise. In the end, the Floridian’s calm playing trounced Madison’s nervous energy. The two women, who are dear friends, embraced afterwards.

Going into the match, 15th ranked Madison said, “What better place to be in your first Slam final than at home with a great crowd who’s going to be behind both of us,” and she was so right. Two ladies playing in front of their fellow Americans had the crowd at Flushing, NY’s Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering them both on so hard! There was no favorite, as fans were so proud of both of the players having the biggest moment of their careers in the Grand Slam tournament that represents their home country. This was the first time in 15 years that two American women appeared in the final, the last ones were Serena Williams, 35, and her sister Venus, 37, back in 2002, when new mom Serena took the title. Click here for pics of the 2017 US Open.

For Sloane, it was such an incredible journey just to get to the final. She had a brutal three-set semi-final match against legendary Venus to secure her spot. “I’m super happy to be in a Grand Slam final. This is what every player dreams about,” she said after the semi’s match. She came in to the US Open as such an underdog after taking a year off the tour to recover from a foot injury. She returned for 2017’s Wimbledon in July, but only made it to the 64the round. After the tourney, she was ranked a dismal number 957 and became only the fourth unseeded player to make it to the women’s Open final. What a comeback!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with Sloane’s big win? What did you think of the match?