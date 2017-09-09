Rihanna Slays The Denim Trend During NYFW — Sexy Pics

So sexy! Rihanna is totally owning the denim look at New York Fashion Week and we just can’t get enough of it! Check out her latest breathtaking look right here!

She is the queen of denim! Rihanna, 29, stepped out in New York for the city’s star-studded fashion week in yet another jaw-dropping ensemble! On Sept. 8, she headed to work to put the final touches on her Fenty x Puma show decked out in an incredible all-denim outfit! The off-the-shoulder shirt made it clear that she wasn’t dealing with a bra for this outing! And just in case you thought all that denim was a pair of pants — think again! Those are her insanely stylish ruched boots! Want to check out more pics of the hitmaker?! Head right here!

And because she knows we’re addicted to her edgy style, she gifted us another gorgeous look the next day! While strolling around the Big Apple on Sept. 9, the songstress flaunted serious skin in a grey blazer with nothing underneath! This is a classic RiRi look if we’ve ever seen one! She completed the look with a silver chain, silver hoop earrings and some shredded denim jeans! Head over to the Daily Mail to see the smoldering pics!

But before dousing herself in denim, Rihanna was the belle of the ball at the launch party for cosmetics launch with Fenty Beauty on Sept. 7! She once again went braless in a flowing yellow dress, giving all kinds of Beauty and the Beast vibes! The shindig took place at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn where partygoers could peruse the new line’s compacts and brushes– check out our review right here! The line also includes one universal shade of lip gloss and a face primer. Rihanna keeps it simple and amazing every time!

