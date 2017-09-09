Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all about those mirror selfies. These sexy sisters are constantly snapping hot Instagram photos in front of the mirror and making us take notes so we can recreate their selfies!

Did Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, make mirror selfies a thing? Probably! They’ve definitely taken their selfie game to a whole new level on Instagram over the past couple of years. Any time the beautiful Jenner girls are in front of a mirror, they’re always taking pictures of their sexy outfits, bikinis, and fabulous bodies. Who can blame them? Kendall and Kylie have also showed that they’re pretty amazing photographers!

Kendall has perfected the art of a sexy mirror selfie. The supermodel posted a racy mirror selfie back in July 2016 in nothing but a white crop top and lacy underwear. Kendall flaunted some heavy underboob and her incredible abs. She certainly knows how to make jaws hit the floor! The month before, Kendall struck a pose in front of the mirror while having a moment to herself. Kendall was really feeling her glam look that day!

But Kendall’s younger sis Kylie has definitely given the model a run for her money when it comes to hot mirror selfies. As we all know, Kylie loves posting sexy Instagram photos. She just can’t resist a good selfie! This summer, Kylie has taken a number of steamy bikini shots in front of the mirror. She also switched things up in Aug. 2017 with a super sophisticated and grown up mirror selfie. Kylie looked so amazing, as usual, in a gorgeous floral dress. Time and time again, Kylie proves she can rock any look. Take a look at the rest of Kendall and Kylie’s hottest mirror selfies in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of mirror selfies, too? Let us know!