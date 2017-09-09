Kendall Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian: Sisters Flaunt Underwear In Sheer Outfits At NYFW

Like sister, like sister. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have different styles, but that doesn’t mean they don’t crossover from time to time. The sisters both rocked sheer black outfits at NYFW on Sept. 8 and we can’t decide who wore it better!

Kendall Jenner, 21, the winner of this year’s Daily Front Row Fashion Icon of the Decade Award, wore the most stunning sheer black Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party! The bash took place last night, Sept. 8, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and Kendall had no problem flaunting her svelte frame (not to mention her black underwear!) through the see-through frock. But the supermodel, who looked absolutely gorgeous in the bodice style gown, wasn’t the only one who wore a panty-exposing number to a NYFW event that day. In fact, though her big sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, chose a totally stunning gown to the ICONS party, she actually worked a sheer black outfit of her own earlier in the day!

Kim showed off her curves while rocking black bikini-cut underwear underneath sheer black leggings to the Daily Front Row Awards. She upped the sexiness factor to 11 with a black bandeau top and matching leather jacket. Ow, ow! The dark outfit was an amazing choice, as it wasn’t just sexy, but a perfect contrast to Kim’s newly dyed platinum blonde locks. This hot mama definitely looked just as good as her much younger sis in this very similar style. But who wore it better? Click here to see Kim’s sexiest selfies ever.

Though Kendall looked amazing in her black frock, with a frayed hemline and bejeweled neckline, we just can’t ignore Kim’s curves! Both sisters showed off their stems, with Kendall donning a cunning pair of strappy black heels and Kim wearing see-through footwear. While Kendall went for a touch of old Hollywood glam by styling her raven locks into retro waves and swiping on minimal makeup, Kim went full on glam with her usual painted face. Ugh, we can’t decide who looked hotter, so we’ll leave it up to you!

HollywoodLifers, which sister rocked the sheer black skirt look best? Let us know below!