Kendall Jenner & James Franco Get Buried Under Puppies During Adorable ‘Tonight Show’ Game

Kendall Jenner dropped by the ‘Tonight Show’ where she and James Franco played “Pup Quiz” and it was too adorable for words! Here’s how it went!

Kendall Jenner, 21, paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon‘s, 42, late-night talk show to discuss the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and even play an adorable game! She and James Franco, 39, sat down for “Pup Quiz,” in which they faced off in comfy recliners and collected adorable puppies up for adoption! Kendall whiffed on her first question when asked which was the most popular pet name last year, guessing Luna. The correct answer was Bella! In no time 4 puppies snuggled in James’ lap while 2 played with Kendall! So, so cute! The final question was: Approximately how many pigeons reside in New York. James won with 4 million and ended up with 6 pups crawling in his lap! Head here to see more pics of Kendall!

When Kendall sat down with Jimmy to discuss the upcoming season of KUWTK she opened up about how it felt when the show first started filming 10 years ago! She admitted that it wasn’t something she gave much thought to unless it meant she and her sis Kylie Jenner, now 19, got to do fun activities. That’s when Jimmy pulled out a letter Kendall wrote to herself back when she was just 14! And, of course, he had the stunning cover girl read an excerpt! In it, she reveals that it was her dream to be a “big-time model” and to travel the world one day! Talk about dreams coming true!

The last time she dropped by Jimmy’s show in February she also revealed something pretty amazing with the funnyman. She said her sis and her momager Kris Jenner, 61, sometimes attempt to sabotage her while she is walking in fashion shows! “No, actually I’ve told myself since my first show, like I never look at the audience ever. No, no one. Like if I do, it will mess me up. It’s kind of like being on stage, I guess, if you’re a theater actor. It’s like if you look at something just to take you out of your zone,” she said when discussing her method while showcasing new fashion. “Kylie, sometimes if she’s at a show, her and my mom usually, I can hear them screaming and sometimes I’ll smirk a little bit cause I can’t hold it in, but I’ll never look.” So cute!

HollywoodLifers, were you loving Kendall’s visit as much as us!? Tell us your thoughts below!