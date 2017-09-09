Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable Pic Of Chris Lopez Bonding With Precious ‘Baby Lo’

Kailyn Lowry’s son may not have a name yet, but he definitely has a daddy who loves him — which is super surprising seeing as a few months ago Chris Lopez reportedly wanted nothing to do with ‘Baby Lo!’ Kail shared a rare pic of the father and son playing together on Sept. 9 and it’s just too cute!

Well is this precious or what? Kailyn Lowry, 25, took to Instagram on Sept. 9 to share a super cute pic of her newborn son “Baby Lo” and his papa, Chris Lopez. Though the photo itself is definitely off the charts adorable, the thing that we love most about it is it’s a rare window into the bonding that’s going on between the father and son! Since the little guy (who still hasn’t officially been named yet) was born on Aug. 5, Chris hasn’t been seen too much, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around. While before Kailyn’s third child (she currently shares sons Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7, with two other exes) was born Chris reportedly wasn’t on board for parenting, he has since stepped up. Just look at that pic and tell us this guy isn’t totally gaga for his first child!

A source recently explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Chris is so rarely seen on camera and why he also won’t be joining Kail on Teen Mom 2. “Chris continues to not want to be on the current season and he is avoiding the cameras around Kailyn and the baby for now, ” an insider told us. “He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby.”

As for how Kail’s tumultuous relationship with one of her other baby daddies, ex Javi Marroquin, 24, is going, things aren’t too bad at the moment! Javi joined the MTV reality star recently to take Isaac and Javi’s son Lincoln to the dentist and then Isaac’s first day of school. However, this does not in any way meant they are romantically involved again! “There are definitely no talks of us getting back together,” Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after their day together. “We just both wanted to be there for the boys’ first day of school and dentist appointment.” Click here to see pics of Javi and Kailyn.

