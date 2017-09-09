Miss America Giveaway: Win The Judges Exact Same Glam Hair Treatment

Do YOU want to receive the Miss America treatment? HollywoodLife.com is giving away (1) epic hair treatment kit filled with ALL of the products the Miss America celebrity judges are using!

A new Miss America will be crowned on Sunday, September 10 which means a lot of glam sessions for all of the contestants and judges. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to receive the same beauty treatment as a celebrity? Thankfully for one lucky HollywoodLife.com reader, we’ve partnered with the Miss America Organization and It’s A 10 Hair Care for one really cool giveaway. All you have to do to enter is fill out the form below any time between Saturday, September 9 and Saturday, September 16 and cross your fingers. HollywoodLife.com will contact you via email if you’ve been selected as the winner, and you’ll have 24 hours to respond and claim your prize. So exciting!

So, what would you be winning? That’s easy! Here’s what’s included in the It’s A 10 Hair Care prize pack: (1) Miracle Moisture Shampoo (10 oz), (1) Miracle Daily Conditioner (10 oz), (1) Miracle Hair Mask (8 oz), (1) Miracle Leave-In (4 oz), (1) Miracle Finishing Spray (10 oz), and (1) Miracle Shine Spray (could be supplemented with another styling product). The approximate retail value of the entire prize pack is $150. Every celebrity judge for Miss America, including Jordin Sparks and Tara Lipinski, will receive this exact hair care treatment before the live show. Now that’s glam!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for the new Miss America to be crowned? Will YOU be entering HollywoodLife.com’s giveaway for a chance to win It’s A 10 Hair Care products? Comment below, let us know!