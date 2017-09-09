Chris Pratt Shows Off Drool-Worthy Body & Bulging Biceps 1 Month After Calling It Quits With Anna Faris

Chris Pratt’s heart may be on the mend after his split from Anna Faris, but his muscles are in still excellent shape! The hunky actor showed off his rockin’ body and bulging biceps on his way to an LA gym on Sept. 8!

It looks like separation agrees with Chris Pratt, 38! The drool-worthy actor was seen heading to the gym for a workout in Los Angles on the morning of Sept. 8 and man, did he look hot! The Guardians of the Galaxy star flaunted his bulging biceps in a form-fitting grey T-shirt on his way to break a sweat. The Jurassic World star showed off his manly legs in some light grey shorts and donned a pair of blue sneakers in prep for his workout. Though he and estranged wife Anna Faris, 40, announced their separation just one month ago, on Aug. 6, it looks like Chris is moving on. Well, his body is moving that is.

Fans were completely devastated when they first learned that the couple, who have been married for eight years, revealed they were calling it quits. But they got their hopes up that the two might be reconciling when PEOPLE reported on Aug. 29 that the pair are attending couples therapy. However, that decision seems to be more about making sure their 5-year-old son Jack handles the split well than helping them mend their broken relationship. “They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved,” a source told the magazine. “It won’t likely change the status [of the relationship], but it could help with their future co-parenting.”

The couple has been keeping mum about their personal drama since making their initial announcement about the split via social media a month ago. “[Chris and Anna] have vowed to keep the divorce as amicable as possible and to not bad mouth each other,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hopefully they can stick with that, for their son’s sake, as well as each other’s. They’re both fully committed to co-parenting and providing Jack with a stable and happy home environment. He’s their number one priority.” Click here to see pics of Jack.

