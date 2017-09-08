Troy Gentry’s Deadly Helicopter Crash: His Agonizing Wait For Emergency Help — Listen
We now have more insight into the final moments of country crooner Troy Gentry’s life, and it is truly horrifying. New dispatch audio reveals that Troy’s helicopter was hovering for several minutes before an emergency landing became a deadly crash.
This story just keeps getting more devastating. The world learned that country singer Troy Gentry, 50, was killed on Sept. 8 as the result of a horrible helicopter crash. However, more details have emerged throughout the day, and an emergency call obtained by The Blast shows what his final moments were like. The call reveals that the copter had been hovering for several minutes after suffering “mechanical issues.” The pilot was “waiting for the fire department arrive before they attempt to land,” but while they were still waiting one of the officials on the phone confirmed that the aircraft had crashed. Scroll down to listen to the disturbing call.
