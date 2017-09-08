Troy Gentry Dies In Tragic Copter Crash: Sheryl Crow & More Country Stars Send Love

The country music world lost a great talent on Sept. 8, when crooner Troy Gentry suddenly died in a helicopter crash. Now, stars are coming out of the woodwork to mourn the loss of the 50-year-old singer. See their sweet messages, here.

Everyone in the country music world is in mourning on Sept. 8, and it’s easy to see why. 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry crooner Troy Gentry was suddenly killed when his helicopter crashed, and fans and stars alike are totally stunned. Immediately, famous country stars rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts about the talented musician.Everyone from Sheryl Crow to Hillary Scott and Blake Shelton loved the singer, and now they’re sharing sweet messages and memories. Click here to see pics of Troy.

“So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends,” wrote country queen Sheryl. Hillary was equally devastated to hear the news, saying “💔 praying for all the grieving hearts. Lord, be near. So unbelievably heartbreaking.” The lovely Kelsea Ballerini also couldn’t believe the news. “Unreal. So so sad,” she tweeted. Troy had many friends in the music industry, and they can’t believe he’s gone.

Jana Kramer was hit particularly hard by the loss, and shared her sorrow with fans. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Troy Gentry,” she wrote. “I had the pleasure of playing shows with him and he was always so kind.” Blake has been close with Troy for years, and he shared a special old snap of the pair performing together. “Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken,” he wrote. They are both so young and fresh looking in the photo, it’s so hard to believe Troy is gone.

Here are all of the heartbreaking and loving messages from Troy’s fellow country stars:

HollywoodLifers, send your love to Troy’s family, below.