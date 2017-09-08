Thomas Rhett is back with his first new album in two years, and with a perfect mix of songs about love, life and fun, ‘Life Changes’ is just what the fans ordered!

Life Changes starts out upbeat with Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris‘ collaboration “Craving You,” which blew up radio airwaves all summer long. While the song is fairly generic, it’s also catchy, and the perfect way to kick off the album. In contrast, the subsequent track, “Unforgettable,” is much more specific, and tells a very particular story. This is something TR mastered on “Die A Happy Man,” and is clearly what his fans really react to, so we see it a lot on this album. “Unforgettable” is followed by “Sixteen,” which brings ultimate nostalgic feels — truly anyone can relate to the feeling of wanting to grow up for SO long only to, one day, look back and laugh at how ridiculous it was to rush time away so quickly.

“Drink A Little Beer” is the perfect song to pick the album back up a little bit next, and you can tell how much fun Thomas had recording it with his dad, Rhett Akins. It’s followed by a track you’d NEVER expect from the 27-year-old called “Marry Me, which is a sad song about watching the girl of your dreams marry someone else. The lyrics are absolutely gut-wrenching and literally gave me chills. “Leave Right Now” is quite the opposite, telling the story about a guy meeting a girl for the first time and wanting to get away from the crowd and start something new. The slow verses transitioning to an EDM-style chorus keeps this track very current and even crosses over a bit into the pop genre, which is something country stars are successfully doing more and more these days.

The middle of the album kicks off with “Smooth Like Summer,” a feel-good, upbeat song like “Craving You.” The title track, “Life Changes,” comes next, and is easily my favorite on the album. Fans have become fascinated by Thomas’ relationship with Lauren Akins, and hearing him talk so candidly about the biggest milestones in his life, which, of course, include Lauren and his daughters, is beyond swoon-worthy. The song is straightforward and tells a touching story. It’s followed by “When You Look Like That,” a super sexy song that brings TR’s country sound back to the forefront once again.

The soft-spoken love song “Sweetheart” is next, with an oldie feel that brings all the emotions. Thomas keeps that vibe going with “Kiss Me Like A Stranger,” a track about trying to get out of a stale spot in a relationship. The way he sexily croons the lyrics is guaranteed to give you ALL the feels. The pace picks back up with “Renegades,” a song about a girl betraying her parents for a forbidden love. The penultimate song, “Gateway Love,” tells a story like “Marry Me,” about a guy losing a girl and seeing her move on with someone else. Again, the lyrics are pretty unexpected, but add variety to the album.

Life Changes closes with “Grave,” another love song with a ton of emotion that once again will have any listener envious, but totally in love, with Thomas and Lauren’s relationship. All-in-all, fans will be beyond satisfied with the perfect mix of songs on TR’s third record!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Thomas’ new album?!