The Weeknd Lovingly Whispers In Selena Gomez’s Ear At Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party — Sweet Pic

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just keep proving that they are the tops when it comes to couple’s goals. He lovingly whispered into her ear on the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party and she couldn’t stop smiling.

Where can we find a relationship as adorable as The Weeknd and Selena Gomez? The cutest couple alive hit their second ever red carpet together for Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS party during NYFW on Sept. 8 looking SO stunning! We can’t get over how blissfully happy they look and it appears that the 27-year-old singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — had something special and secret to say his 25-year-old girlfriend, as he leaned over and whispered something in her right ear. Selly looked down and let out a giant smile, so maybe he was telling her how much he loves her or how gorgeous she looked.

The “Good For You” singer rocked a simple light pink Valentino turtleneck tunic dress that looked so classy and elegant. She accented the soft color with plenty of green, as she carried a kelly-green Prada clutch and wore emerald and diamond jewelry courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Abel looked pretty darn sharp himself in a black tux with shiny silver sequins on his lapel. Can you believe this is only the second red carpet these two have ever done? The only other time they walked and posed together was at the Met Gala back in May. Man, something about New York and fashion sure makes them want to come out in public as a couple! See more pics from NYFW’s parties, right here.

Who can forget that moment on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 when they walked up holding hands and Abel even leaned over to plant kisses on his lady. While they had been dating since January, it was their first true show of PDA at a public event. Now four months later they’re still going strong and had their arms wrapped around each other on the red carpet at the Plaza Hotel. Just watching how in love these two are makes us feel all warm inside!

