Will There Be Dual ‘Bachelors’? Show Creator Teases A ‘Shocking Announcement’

After reaching back to 2012 to choose ‘Bachelorette’ runner-up Arie Luyendyk Jr. as season 22’s ‘Bachelor,’ creator Mike Fleiss says another bombshell is on the way. Could we end up with dueling ‘Bachelors?’

After so many male Bachelorette contestants from recent seasons turned out to not be charismatic or likable enough to carry The Bachelor on their own, the brainpower behind the show went WAY back to Emily Maynard‘s 2012 hunky runner up Arie Luyendyk Jr., 35, as season 22’s The Bachelor. The decision proved to be really divisive for fans, with some saying they won’t watch his season and others not even remembering who he was. Show creator Mike Fleiss, 53, teased on Twitter after Arie’s announcement that “We aren’t done with the shocking announcements… # TheBachelor,” leading some fans to think there might be dueling Bachelors this season!

Fleiss and company attempted it back in 2015 when there didn’t seem to be a clear fan favorite to be the next Bachelorette, so the show had Kaitlyn Bristowe, 32 and Britt Nilsson, 30, go head to head in the first episode and the male contestants got to choose who they thought would be the perfect woman to woo. Jaws dropped on the After the Final Rose episode when host Chris Harrison, 45, announced, “A lot of opinions going back and forth, so here’s the thing, we actually decided not to decide. For the first time in Bachelorette history, we’re gonna have two bachelorettes…The 25 men on night one will have the ultimate say on who they think will make the best wife.”

Kaitlyn ended up getting the most votes and went on to find love with Shawn Booth, 30, who she is still engaged to. With Arie’s lukewarm reception and Mike’s announcement that a bombshell is on the way, fans are wondering if he’s going to bring in another guy to go head to head for the constants’ affections. However, even though Emily did choose him for herself, she thinks ABC has found the perfect guy with Arie.

“I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great!” she told PEOPLE in a statement after his casting was announced. “He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!” Plus, he didn’t earn the nickname “The Kissing Bandit” for nothing. Look at how he stole kisses with Emily! Swoon.

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked with Arie becoming the next Bachelor?