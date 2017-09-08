Steve Aoki has remixed two songs he worked with Linkin Park before Chester Bennington’s death, and the result is magic. Listen to ‘Darker Than the Light That Never Bleeds (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix).’

Steve Aoki, 39, pays tribute to his late collaborator and friend Chester Bennington on “Darker Than the Light That Never Bleeds (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix),” which dropped today, Sept. 8. Listen to the mashup of “Darker than Blood’ and ‘A Light That Never Comes” above!

Steve considered Chester to be a close friend and is a deep admirer of the late Linkin Park singer’s talent. The DJ penned a heartfelt message about Chester on Instagram upon releasing the mashup, which is dedicated to Chester’s memory.

“Chester Bennington was my favorite singer of all time. I feel so honored to not only have worked with him on these two songs but am so deeply touched to have gotten to know him as a friend,” Steve wrote. “I’m still shattered by this tragic loss. It’s hard to realize he is not coming back. Chester was such an invaluable human being that bled out the pain and passion through Linkin Park, touching so many people’s lives,” he continued. “He helped so many people that have felt these similar feelings around the world scream out and feel like they are not alone. Life can be incredibly trying and tough. Nothing can bring more consolation than knowing that there are others going through this same pain.”

Proceeds of the remix will go to Relief’s One More Light Fund in honor of Chester. See Steve’s full message:

