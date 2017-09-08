Selena Gomez Wows In Retro Pink Dress At The Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party At NYFW

Wow! Selena Gomez looked absolutely breathtaking while heading to the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party on Sept. 8. Rocking a flirty pink dress, bright red heels and smokey makeup, the star was the definition of grace and style. Get details about her look!

Selena Gomez, 25, could not have looked more gorgeous at the 2017 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party on Sept. 8. Rocking a retro pink dress, the singer was effortless yet completely glam, and we love how she’s channeling “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis. And while Selena ALWAYS looks fabulous, her long sleeve frock was especially on-point during this star-studded Fashion Week event. There’s no question Sel was glowing from the inside out — could it be because her BF, The Weeknd — aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, 27 — was there too? Click here to see adorable pics of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The “Fetish” singer turned heads while making an appearance with her friends, rocking a pastel-hued frock with a pair of bright red lace-up heels. She showed off her gorgeous sun-kissed legs, turning heads from the moment she arrived on the scene. Selena opted for purple eye shadows with a smokey finish, soft pink rouge and a nude lip color, looking like a princess before hitting the red carpet with her longtime beau. She completed her smoldering style with a tousled up ‘do, carrying around a chic bag as she ventured towards the star-studded venue. Can we pronounce her the style queen yet?!

SO stunning, right? Sel didn’t even have to attend the party alone, as her man actually performed at the event, which was held at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Talk about a power couple! Not only that, but Abel was actually featured on the cover of Bazaar’s September issue, which included an 18-page portfolio of “Icons” in music and entertainment imagined by global fashion director Carine Roitfeld. One of which, included Abel of course. “From rock to hip-hop, classic to country, and electric to soul, this unique group of Icons is about diversity, that is what I love,” Carine explained of her selections. “Celebrating a universal language of music and fashion is important to the world today.”

One thing’s for sure, Selena and Abel are such a fashionable couple, and we love how the brunette beauty dressed for their big night out. We can’t wait to see even more of her Fashion Week looks over the next few days!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing does Selena look? Are you loving her Harper’s ensemble?