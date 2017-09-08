Scott Disick Parties At Same Club As Kim K.’s Ex, Kris Humphries: Awkward Run-In?

Um, awkward much? A new report claims that Scott Disick and Kris Humphries were partying at the SAME club in NYC — but did they actually see each other?!

Scott Disick, 34, is still partying — and he ran into an all too familiar face on Wednesday, September 6 in New York City. The father of three was spotted hanging out at Marquee nightclub where none other than Kris Humphries, 32, was also partying, reports Page Six. If you don’t know why this is awkward we can only assume you’ve been living under a rock, but we’ll also explain: Kris was married to Kim Kardashian, 36, for a record low of 72 days. It’s unclear whether or not Scott and Kris have kept in touch since his divorce from Kim finalized in 2013. However, the report claims that Scott and Kris did not interact with each other at all, telling us it’s likely they aren’t exactly friends.

Scott is in town for New York Fashion Week, and aside from hanging out at Marquee he’s been spotted around town with Sofia Richie, 19. Not only were their pictures of Scott and Sofia having a PDA-filled lunch, but Scott also shared an image of them on Instagram. In the picture, Scott and Sofia are wearing matching white outfits while posing with paddle boards as if they were playing ping pong together. Scott captioned the image “dream team”, and it’s worth noting that Sofia is sitting on her knees in front of him leaning back against his body. We don’t know what’s going on with them, but it definitely seems as if there’s something romantic happening!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Scott and Kris having a potentially awkward run-in? Do YOU think it’s possible for them to be friends despite Kris being Kim’s ex? Comment below, let us know!