In a new sexy shoot for ‘Elle,’ Rihanna poses totally topless, covering up in nothing but body paint — and it’s very reminiscent of a look Kim Kardashian rocked for a naked photo shoot in 2015. So, who does it best?

Rihanna, 29, looks absolutely flawless on the cover of this month’s Elle magazine, and a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot gives us insight into the different looks she rocks inside the mag. One ensemble features the sexy songstress wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted, nude leggings, with her top half completely bare, save for some streaks of white and beige body paint. The paint is carefully placed over her breasts, while Rihanna is also covering up her chest with her arm. To complete the look, she’s wearing her short hair in a messy, wet style, and smoldering at the camera.

Meanwhile, back on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we saw Kim Kardashian, 36, head to the desert to do a nude photo shoot that also involved body paint. The reality star took things to a whole different level, though, posing completely naked, with the white paint streaked in thick lines down her arms, legs and breasts. She shared the photos from the shoot on her app and website in Dec. 2015 and had everyone talking. Unfortunately, a LOT of people accused her of photoshop, but, as usual, Kim brushed it off and proudly promoted the pics.

These aren’t the only two stars who’ve posed for photos with body paint, either. Click through this gallery to see Kylie Jenner, 20, and more who also took the plunge. Then, cast your vote below on who you think does it best: Rihanna, or Kim?

