‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan Teases Jamie’s Journey & ‘Surprises’ In Season 3

‘Outlander’ season 3 marks a new chapter in Jamie and Claire’s love story. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Sam Heughan all about the new season, including Jamie’s life after losing Claire, surprises, and the print shop scene!

Starz’s hit show Outlander will return for its highly-anticipated season 3 on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. This season will start off with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in different centuries. After a devastating goodbye in the season 2 finale, a pregnant Claire traveled back through the stones to the 20th century to protect herself and her unborn child. Jamie was forced to watch the love of his life, who is carrying his child, disappear for what he thinks is forever. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Sam at EW’s Comic-Con Party in July 2017 about what’s to come.

“With Jamie, Claire’s gone and he doesn’t expect to live. He goes to battle to die, so therefore, when he does wake up on the battlefield, he realizes he’s lost his wife and his unborn child and feels as if he has nothing to live for,” Sam told HollywoodLife.com, referring to the highly-anticipated Battle of Culloden. “He has to learn to move forward and that takes a long time. You’re going to get to see that journey, and I’m honestly very, very proud of it.”

Season 3 will show Jamie and Claire’s living their lives apart over the course of 20 years. For those that have read Diana Gabaldon’s third book in her Outlander series, Voyager, you know that Jamie and Claire do end up reuniting. Claire returns to the past and comes face-to-face with Jamie at a print shop in 1766. Sam definitely understands how important this scene is for Outlander fans. “I think we were really aware that people want to see that scene,” he said. “There’s so much that happens this season before we even get to the print shop that by the time we got to the print shop, we were like, ‘Let’s do this.’ I’m really pleased with how it’s turned out.”

Will there be major changes from Diana’s book in season 3? This is what Sam had to say about that: “I think there might be a few surprises, but we do stick very close to the book. There are one or two that I’m really proud of that fans are going to love, fans of the book or fans of the show. We’ve put in some little Easter eggs for fans that I think they’ll enjoy. It’s all part of Diana’s world.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Outlander season 3? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know!