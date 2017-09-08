‘Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Are Dating & It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

It’s true! ‘Big Brother’s Season 18 winner, Nicole Franzel, is dating Victor Arroyo, another contestant from BB18 — however, their romance didn’t start until they came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19!

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Victor Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend.” He then added, “[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole [Franzel] stayed friends. We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book.” Click here to see adorable pics of Victor and Nicole!

Interestingly, Victor and Nicole didn’t engage in a romance during their season of Big Brother. She was dating fellow contestant Cory Brooks at the time, but their relationship fizzled out shortly after they left the house. And now, Victor and Nicole are in the midst of a three-month-long romance. Isn’t that amazing?! “When they were in the house on season 18, they had a very good relationship,” co-star James Huling told ET. “I felt like he always had a little crush on her. I’m really happy that they’re together, ‘cause they really did stick side-by-side in the house all throughout the game … I told Victor and Nicole, I said, I wish you all the best. Y’all are, like, the cutest couple ever.”

Currently, Victor and Nicole lives thousands of miles away from each other — he’s in New Orleans, while she’s in Michigan — but he hopes to move sometime soon, so he can be with her. “I’m trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her,” Victor said. “So, kinda see how that plays out, but it’s exciting. She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

