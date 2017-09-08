The Mickey Mouse Club Returns: Meet The Potential Next Generation Britney, JT & Christina

Welcome to the club! Disney rebooted ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, and the new cast is amazing. See the new generation of Mousketeers, and find out who could be the next Britney Spears or Justin Timberlake!

The big day is finally here! The show that defined our childhoods, The Mickey Mouse Club, is back! The classic show technically debuted in 1955, but the version that launched the careers of a zillion superstars that we know and love today ran from 1989 to 1997. Disney’s rebooting the show through a digital and social media platform, and rebranding it as Club Mickey Mouse. Same awesome show, a new updated version for our modern times. Amazing!

It’s time to meet the new cast members. These talented teens are going to follow in the footsteps of stars who got their start on the program, including Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Kerri Russell, and JC Chazez! (that season was called The All-New Mickey Mouse Club). The new cast is comprised of talented teenagers who are all between the ages of 15 and 18: Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Ky Baldwin, Gabe De Guzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Brianna Mazzola, Sean Oliu, and Will Simmons. Singer and dancer Todrick Hall, who choreographed Taylor Swift‘s Look What You Made Me Do video, is coming on as a mentor, and so is social media superstar Alisha Marie. Obviously, Mickey Mouse himself will hit the club.

While the show won’t be broadcasted on the Disney Channel like the original, you can log onto Facebook and Instagram to see all the fun. “Over the course of seven weeks, they will share their journey on the @ClubMickeyMouse Instagram and Facebook accounts through Instagram stories, Boomerangs and Facebook Live videos, as they document the behind-the-scenes process of writing their own songs, choreographing their dances, and their experiences on set,” according to a press release. “Each week will culminate in a unique musical performance and a marquee music video. Walt Disney Records will also distribute the original music weekly through online music stores, including a new Club Mickey Mouse theme song which will be released on September 12, 2017.”

Club Mickey Mouse debuts on September 8. It’s unclear when or how often the show’s posts will appear on Facebook and Instagram.

