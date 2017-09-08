Mexico Earthquake Leaves 16 Dead: Terrifying Videos Show Quake’s Destruction

A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico on Sept. 7, leaving at least 16 people dead. Frightening videos on social media reveal the shocking moment the tremors hit and caused devastating destruction.

The biggest earthquake in a century has hit Mexico. The quake happened just off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state. So far, at least 16 people have tragically lost their lives and the death toll is expected to rise, according to Luis Felipe Puente, the country’s national coordinator for emergency management. In the midst of experiencing the earthquake’s terrifying tremors and aftershocks, citizens began posting shocking videos of buildings swaying, explosions, and lights catching on fire. People ran into the streets in a panic as buildings crumbled. Take a look at the jaw-dropping videos below.

The earthquake, which was 43 miles deep, has been felt as far as 600 miles from its epicenter, which was 102 miles west of Tapachula in Chiapas. President Enrique Pena Nieto said that 62 aftershocks followed the quake and warned Mexican citizens that an aftershock of 7.2-magnitude could hit in the next 24 hours, according to CBS News. Just after the earthquake struck, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that tsunami waves as high as 3.3 feet above the tide level were measured off Salina Cruz. Thankfully, there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii or American Samoa.

A Magnitude 8.0 #earthquake just struck off the coast of Mexico. At this point I'm just praying for every living thing on this planet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/skBv761y8P — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) September 8, 2017

“The house moved like chewing gum and the light and internet went out momentarily,” Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, told CBS News. Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told people living near the coast to leave their houses after two women died in San Cristobal when a house and a wall collapsed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the Mexico earthquake.

