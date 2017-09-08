Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Bandeau Top & Thong At Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party

Kim Kardashian is KILLING fashion week! She stunned, yet again, at the ICONS party in NYC on Sept. 8 wearing a black bandeu top and a thong that was covered only by see-through black leggings.

Kim Kardashian‘s body is better than ever, and where better to show it off than New York Fashion Week? At the famous Plaza Hotel on Sept. 8, for the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party, Kim hit the carpet looking unbelievable. In an outfit only she could pull off, Kim went braless with a small black bandeau top to cover her boobs, while she decided to show the world that she was wearing black thong underwear by covering her bottom half in sheer black leggings that almost looked like nylons as they rode up her waistline past her belly button.

To keep from appearing completely NSFW, Kim wore an elongated black leather blazer to help hide her famous behind. This way she managed to make the look beyond sexy, but still teased that we couldn’t get a full glimpse of her nearly bare derriere. She wore her new platinum blonde hair super straight and extra long, all the way down to her waist! It’s the same Cher hairstyle she’s been rocking, just in a fresh color.

Kim has been rocking her body hard at NYFW. She flaunted her abs in a black, cutout number on Sept. 7, showing off her tight and toned abs. She wore a tan jacket with no bra, baring her cleavage, at the Vivienne Westwood x Juergen Teller exhibition opening, and a skin tight black latex dress at the Tom Ford show on Sept. 6.

She looks better than ever and we were so happy to see her on this red carpet alongside sister Kendall Jenner, and other stars like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Bella Thorne. It was a star-studded affair! HollywoodLife.com was on the carpet and inside the party — stay tuned for more dish!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Harper’s BAZAAR party?