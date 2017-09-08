Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage As She Goes Braless Under A Cropped Cardigan

Kim Kardashian lived up to her stylish reputation while hitting New York on Sept. 8, rocking an ab-baring cardigan and pencil skirt. She flaunted cleavage while slaying the braless trend, looking so sexy and chic!

Street style on point! Kim Kardashian, 36, brought her fashion A-game while making an appearance in the Big Apple, rocking one of her sexiest low-key ensembles ever on Sept. 8. The reality star showed off her freshly dyed platinum locks while clad in a sheer black crop top and pencil skirt, but fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her for a different reason! She totally slayed the hottest celebrity trend, going braless while grabbing a bite to eat. Kim completed her smoldering day time look with open-toe stilettos, a fanny pack and a pair of chic sunglasses. It’s New York Fashion Week, so of course the selfie queen planned to surpass expectations by flaunting her famous curves!

Kim debuted her sexy, silvery hair shortly before making an appearance at NYFW and she’s totally giving us major Khaleesi vibes. Her talented hair-stylist took to social media to show off her sizzling new look, writing, “Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It’s NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair.” The makeup maven later revealed the inspiration behind her bold hair makeover, sharing how she’s been ready to give it a go for quite some time. Kim has been bringing the heat over the last few days, especially when she rocked that skin-tight latex dress, putting her bangin’ bod on full display. She also strut her stuff in another sexy black cut-out dress which showed off her golden tan and washboard abs.

Kim’s life is full of excitement right now, even at home! The reality star’s third baby with Kanye West, 40, is reportedly due in Jan. and the lovebirds couldn’t be happier about expanding their family. Their surrogate is rumored to be carrying a baby girl, so 4-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West might have a little sister soon! As we previously reported, “Kim is extremely hands on with her surrogate, she wants her to be totally pampered at all times and is sharing all her best people with her,” a family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim’s arranged special pregnancy massages and she’s hired a nutritionist and private chef to oversee all her meals.” Talk about the royal treatment!

