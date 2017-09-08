Kim K Determined To Take Taylor Swift Down On IG Using Nudes, Sonograms & More

Watch out, Taylor Swift! Kim Kardashian’s coming for you. As of press time, T-Swizzle has nearly 200K more followers than Kim on Instagram, but we hear Kim’s hoping the ‘tools’ she has in her arsenal will help her regain the lead!

If you thought Kylie Jenner, 19, was the only person Kim Kardashian, 36, was competing with for Instagram followers, then you haven’t been paying attention! Believe it or not, Kim and Taylor Swift, 27, have actually been neck-and-neck when it comes to the amount of their Instagram followers, and just recently, T-Swizzle took the lead (again). Obviously, this doesn’t make Kim very happy, a Kardashian insider reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We hear she’s ready to pull out all the stops to regain her lead on the social media platform. More specifically, Kim is said to have “gorgeous nude shots” and more in her arsenal, and she’s ready to pull the trigger!

“Kim is aiming to take Taylor out in this Instagram competition. She’s very competitive and certainly doesn’t want to lose. She has her team coming up with ideas that she can use in the coming weeks and months to overtake Taylor on the gram. She’s got plenty of gorgeous nude shots that she can post and she’s not against putting up more to get ahead [of Taylor’s follower count]. But nudity isn’t the only tool in Kim’s arsenal. Her fans love to see her kids too. People on her team have suggested she debut her unborn child’s sonogram to get more followers. When it comes to showing Taylor up, there are no limits,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As of press time, Taylor Swift has 103,214,089 followers on Instagram, while Kim Kardashian has 103,037,884. That’s only a difference of 176,205 followers. Obviously, that seems like a lot for us, but according to Social Blade, Taylor gains an average of 15,575 more followers a day and Kim gains an average of 24,170 per day. Kim seems to be gaining followers faster, and with a number of “nude shots” in her arsenal, it could be just a matter of days before she regains the lead on Instagram!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim wanting to take Taylor down on Instagram?