Katie Holmes Goes Nuts At The U.S. Open With A Gal Pal After Jamie Foxx Romance Goes Public

The smile says it all! Just days after her relationship with Jamie Foxx went public, Katie Holmes seemed to be in quite a good mood while attending the U.S. Open. But, unfortunately, her man was nowhere in sight!

Katie Holmes, 38, attended the Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens semi-final match at the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, and she showed a whole lot of emotion while taking it all in. Cameras caught her with various expressions on her face, from nervous to excited, and we love seeing her looking so carefree and happy. Of course, we can’t help but wonder if her giddiness has anything to do with her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx. While he wasn’t with her at the match — she attended with a girlfriend instead — the big night out came just two days after Katie and Jamie’s rumored four-year romance was confirmed.

While the two have been trying to keep the relationship on the DL over the last several years, there was no hiding their affection as they strolled on the beach on Labor Day while holding hands. So, why all the secrecy for all this time? Well, there was reportedly a clause in Katie’s divorce settlement with Tom Cruise that said she couldn’t publicly date anyone for five years, according to RadarOnline. The math adds up: Katie and Tom split in 2012, which was — you guessed it — five years ago.

It’s been quite a busy week for Katie — before the Open, she attended a New York Fashion Week event, where she looked absolutely stunning in a floral dress, with her skin glowing and her hair in loose curls. It’s safe to say that the 38-year-old is back and better than ever!

