Katie Holmes ‘Doesn’t Care’ If Tom Cruise Is Furious Over Jamie Foxx Romance

Katie Holmes is ready to enjoy her love life and she doesn’t care who knows it! According to our sources, Tom Cruise’s ex isn’t afraid of upsetting the A-lister anymore! Details!

For 5 long years, Katie Holmes, 38, has respected her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 55, and kept any relationships she’s had out of the public eye. But now, after fans spotted her and her longtime BF Jamie Foxx, 49, happily walking the Malibu beaches together over Labor Day Weekend, she’s ready to take their romance out of the shadows! And, according to our source, the Logan Lucky star is no longer afraid of upsetting Tom! Want more pics of Katie? Check them out right here!

“Katie is desperate to live her own life, and she is no longer worried about Tom’s feelings anymore,” a source close to Katie shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It has taken Katie years away from Tom to become no longer afraid of upsetting the powerful ex. Katie feels she has been more than respectful of Tom’s privacy and the time has come for her to move on with her life. She has been secretly in love with Jamie for some time and is happy to take her affair out of hiding. Katie has finally decided to live her life for herself and not worry about Tom’s emotions. It has been over 5 years since their split and Katie can’t help it if Tom is still hung-up on her actions or love life. She is happy to finally be living outside of Tom’s shadow and does not care what he thinks or how he feels about her life anymore.” Good for you, Katie!

Our insider went on to add that Katie and Jamie aren’t exactly planning to share their romance with fans going forward but it’s not because of her ex anymore. “Jamie still wants them to pump the brakes on going too public but it’s got zero to do with Tom, it is more about protecting their privacy and safeguarding their love. Jamie believes they will be cursed if they go too public. Katie is ready to be more public but Jamie is holding them back, he thinks maintaining their privacy keeps things more intimate.” It’s hard to argue with that!

