Jennifer Lawrence Slammed For Saying Hurricanes Are Mother Nature’s Wrath Against Deniers

Uh-oh! Jennifer Lawrence has found herself in hot water with Donald Trump supporters after stating that the hurricanes plaguing the Caribbean and the U.S. are Mother Nature taking her revenge on climate crisis deniers!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is currently hard a work doing press for her upcoming psychological thriller Mother! But during an interview with the U.K.’s Channel 4 News she made some statements that have conservatives and Donald Trump, 71, supporters enraged! While discussing the themes of the film, the Oscar-winner segued to America’s charged political climate. That’s when she let is slip that she feels the numerous hurricanes Americans are facing seem to be nature punishing those who deny that climate change is intensifying. Head here for more pics of the beautiful bombshell!

“It’s also scary to know, it’s been proven through science that… climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” the gorgeous A-lister shared. “And we voted and it was really startling. You know you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage or wrath.” Not only is she discussing the hurricanes as some kind of retribution but also the startling changes brought about by President Trump’s rise to power. Naturally, this was met with swift anger from conservatives on social media!

“Another mentally ill leftie! Hurricane Irma, Harvey are nature’s wrath for Trump victory, Jennifer Lawrence claims,” one user posted, via the Daily Mail. “In matters of politics, science, morality, and religion I always turn to shallow, self-absorbed movie stars for guidance…said no one ever!” another wrote. Clearly Trump supporters are not pulling their punches! During the interview, Jen was also asked if she finds Trump confusing, here’s her subtly shady response: “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is.”

