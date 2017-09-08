Wow! Janet Jackson’s body bounce-back is insane. Showing off her impressive post-baby bod in a tight look, the star totally wowed as she performed during the opening night of her new tour. See the unbelievable pics here!

Janet Jackson, 51, wasted NO time getting back in shape after giving birth to her baby son back in January. The singer and her now-estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, 42, welcomed their first child, Eissa Al Mana on Jan. 3, and since then, Janet has clearly been busy getting her fitness on. All that hard work has paid off too, as Janet had the opening night of her State Of The World tour in Lafayette, Los Angeles on Sept. 7 — and her postpartum look was completely wow-worthy. The star wasn’t shy about showing off her new figure either, as she rocked a skintight white top and skinny jeans with boots. Click here to see amazing pics of celeb moms’ flat abs.

Based on the photos from her big day back at work, Janet looked as if she had never left the stage at all — even though she had to postpone her tour over a year ago after announcing she was starting a family. The new mom seemed full of energy as she bounced around the stage singing, and, of course, looking fierce! But her chic jeans look isn’t the only ensemble Janet slayed in. She had a costume change where she ended up sporting a sexy head-to-toe black look that highlighted her amazing physique even more. The slinky garment even featured a racy keyhole neckline and a waist-synching black belt. Seriously, WHAT is her secret?

Janet’s postpartum performance came after she revealed her State Of The World tour date in Houston, which is happening on Sept. 9, WILL go ahead as planned despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The “Nasty” singer also announced she is hoping to help out with disaster relief when she visits the hurricane-torn area. “I know there were rumors about whether we would do the show in Houston, or whether we weren’t going to do the show in Houston. I’m here to tell you we’re going to do the show,” she told her fans. “We’re going to roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters.”

The star added, “And not just visit the shelters, we also want to do something special for the victims, so I will see you Friday.” There’s no question motherhood looks fantastic on Janet! We can’t wait to watch her kill the rest of her highly-anticipated tour!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by Janet’s impressive post-baby body?