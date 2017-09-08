Is Offset Dumping Cardi B For Another Woman? Shocking New Claims Of Break Up Rumored

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop is facing split rumors again! Offset reportedly wants OUT of his relationship and is planning to leave Cardi B for another woman. Will he really dump her for an ex?!

Say it ain’t so! Cardi B, 24, and her boyfriend Offset, 25, appear to be madly in love, but shocking new rumors are swirling about the dynamic duo. The Migos rapper is reportedly “looking for a way out” of their relationship since he wants to be with another woman, according to MediaTakeOut. Sources tell the publication that he still has lingering feelings for a former flame, Shya L’amour, who happens to be the mother of his precious daughter. Offset and Shya allegedly have a “deep and strong” connection — but could he really be playing his new girlfriend? It wasn’t long ago that he was spending time with his counterpart Cardi, so many fans are taking these rumors with a grain of salt! See pics from Cardi and Offset’s music video “Lick,” here.

Offset also has a son named Kody with another woman and Cardi seems to be totally fine with his family situation. “Cardi just spent some time with Offset and his son Kody and it made her fall even harder of him,” a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. If there is trouble in paradise, Cardi and Offset definitely fooled us, since he called her “daddy’s girl” in Aug. and reportedly spoiled her with a $60,000 chain in July! Our insider even dished about their plans for the future, revealing, “The timing is not right for her to have a baby, since she wants to focus on her career, but seeing what a good dad Offest has got her mind going. Now she’s talking about when they have their kids together and how cute their babies will be.”

Cardi and Offset last sent the rumor mill into overdrive after he showed off a dazzling ring via social media on Aug. 22. Even though many thought he popped the question, she addressed the engagement reports during the 2017 MTV VMAs. When asked about their relationship status, the former Love & Hip Hop star responded, “Do you see a ring on my finger?” However, the “Bodak Yellow” sensation admitted that she does eventually want to tie the knot and have babies. “I think every woman wants that,” she said. Hopefully, things work out for the best between Cardi and Offset!

