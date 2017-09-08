Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez & More Hot Stars At Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party During NYFW

Proving Fashion Week’s no joke, the most stylish stars pulled out the stops to attend Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party during NYFW on Sept. 8, and their trendy looks were everything we dreamed of and more!

Fashion Week never fails to bring out the BEST that fashion has to offer. And at the annual Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party on Sept. 8, tons of A-listers showed up rocking the most dazzling, wow-worthy designs. It’s all about going the extra mile while dressing to impress for this epic event, so it’s the perfection occasion to be daring! Of course Kim Kardashian, 36, and Selena Gomez, 25, looked incredible, but so did Sabrina Carpenter, 18, Kris Jenner, 61 and Paris Jackson, 19. Check out pics of models hitting the runway during NYFW, here.

Kim slayed in a sexy bandeau top and sheer bottoms, revealing her underwear while strutting her stuff in the Big Apple. As expected, Selena totally turned heads in a retro pink frock with long sleeves, looking so effortless and glamorous at the same time. Even Sel’s boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, was the definition of handsome in his perfectly tailored suit, complete with a bejeweled collar. Scott Disick, 34, also lived up to his stylish reputation with his pin-striped suit and slicked back ‘do. The guys held their own, but the ladies brought their A-game for the highly anticipated event, including Kendall Jenner, 21, who dropped jaws in her stunning high-low gown.

SUCH amazing looks, right? But not only was the fashion on-point, the entertainment was also impressive. The stylish star-studded event, which took place at The Plaza Hotel in New York, featured a performance by Selena’s boyfriend The Weeknd — aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — so we know the party itself was beyond memorable. With a celebrity guest list like this, it’s bound to be a night of epic proportions! Click through our gallery to see all of your favorite A-listers rocking the hottest high-fashion looks!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — whose look did you love the most?