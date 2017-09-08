Gwen Stefani’s Boys Cameo In Blake Shelton’s Wedding-Themed Music Video: Dropping Hints?

So much cuteness! Blake Shelton gets along great with Gwen Stefani’s kids — so much so, that he even had two of her boys make a cameo in his latest music video!

Blake Shelton’s new music video for “I’ll Name The Dogs” features him and his band singing at a rural wedding for an older couple, and if you look closely, you’ll recognize some familiar faces! Part of the footage shows the wedding reception, and Gwen Stefani’s oldest sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, star as guests. The young boys can be seen wearing suits and their hair slicked back, dancing amongst the other attendees with smiles on their faces. Blake has spent a ton of time with Gwen’s three kids (which also includes Apollo, 3) and we love that he gave them such a special part in his latest project.

“I’ll Name The Dogs” is a total love story, in which a man tells a woman that he’s ready to settle down, move in and start a life together. It’s no secret that Blake and Gwen’s relationship has gotten very serious in the two years they’ve been together…so could this song be his way of letting her know that he wants to take things to the next level!? Including Kingston and Zuma in the video could also be another nudge to Gwen, assuring her that he considers the boys family, too.

“[Gwen’s kids] have so much fun with Blake and learn so many cool things whenever they get together,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The boys have really fallen in love with Blake and have a strong bond with him. They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time.” It certainly seems like he will be!

