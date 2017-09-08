Amanda Stanton Convinced Robby Hayes Cheated: It ‘Looked Like They Were Making Out’

We’re finally getting answers after rumors swirled that Robby Hayes cheated on Amanda Stanton! In a bombshell new interview, Amanda details exactly what went down the night ‘Robby’s phone died’ and…

What really went down between Amanda Stanton, 27, and Robby Hayes, 28? After the two sparked romance rumors on Bachelor in Paradise, they tried to date shortly after filming wrapped in July. However, their relationship came to an abrupt halt, when Amanda admitted [Sept. 6] that she broke up with Robby and that he didn’t treat her like much of a girlfriend at all. Soon after, rumors swirled that Robby cheated on Amanda while he was in Denver, and she was in LA. In a bombshell BiP finale promo, the twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson accuse Robby of Cheating on Amanda in Denver and that there is photo evidence. Now, Robby and Amanda themselves are setting the record straight, and their stories aren’t exactly matching up…

“I’ll explain the backstory a little bit for that, because it’s kind of confusing,” Amanda told Entertainment Tonight at the Bachelor End of Summer Party benefiting Restore Dignity at Tiato in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 7. “Basically what happened was there was a night where he was out in Colorado in Denver, and he was supposed to come home that night, but he had missed his flight and his phone died and I didn’t hear from him for a whole day,” she explained. “And then the next day he had called me in the morning and he was like, ‘Sorry, my phone died.’ And later that day, a girl said he was at a Zac Brown Band concert and sent me photos of him looking like they were making out all over each other.”

So, Amanda confronted him upon learning that something shady must’ve went down. “He says that they were not,” she admitted, adding, “I wasn’t there. So, I don’t know. I can’t tell you.”

While the rest of us may be swept up in the Amanda and Robby drama, she’s not that phased anymore. “At this point, it doesn’t really matter [whether he cheated or not],” she proclaimed. Nonetheless, her opinions about the evidence presented to her remains the same — “But the photos look like their mouths were touching.” A picture tells a thousand words, right?

As for Robby’s take on the situaiton? — He said he has “no comment at this time.” However, his truth will eventually come out. “[There will be a comment] soon,” he confessed. “[There’s] a lot I’d like to say.”

Although things seem to be a bit tense between Amanda and Robby, she’s taking the high road. “I mean, I have no problem with him, you know?” she declared. “Like, we tried to date outside of the show and whatever, but I’m friendly with him [now]. He’s cool.”

Amanda and Robby’s relationship may be over, but, BiP fans can watch their mysterious split play out on the season four finale, which will air Monday at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC!

