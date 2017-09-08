Celebs Rumored To Have Butt Implants: The Kardashians, Nicki Minaj & More — See Pics

Big butts are THE hot trend, but it’s rare for celebs to admit that they got a little help from a plastic surgeon. We’ve got pics of Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and more stars dogged by rumors about butt implants.

Female celebs have made having a giant booties the ultimate body goal, yet very few will actually cop to their behinds being the work of a doctor and not just doing tons of squats. Kim Kardashian, 36, can pretty much lay claim to making big butts popular, as she rose to fame thanks to everyone marveling at her massive tush. Not only has she refused to say that she had work done, she had x-rays done of her behind in 2011 on a KUWTK episode to prove that her backside is completely natural.

Her sisters behinds have become suspiciously larger with time after seeing how popular Kim’s booty became. Khloe Kardashian, 33, has her tightest body ever through rigorous workouts, yet her butt has grown to be completely massive! It doesn’t go with her lean, toned legs and tiny trim waist, but she still maintains that her giant booty is from exercise. 20-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s behind seemed to grow overnight to a massive derriere that rivals her sisters, and though she’s copped to having her lips plumped, she won’t admit to getting butt implants or a lift.

Besties Blac Chyna, 29, and Amber Rose, 33, are both known for their huge behinds, though neither one has admitted to ever getting a little help from a doctor to look so bootilicious. Nicki Minaj, 34, has one of the most enviable behinds in the music business, but has never opened up about whether or not she had any cosmetic assistance in getting her trademark body part. Fellow rapper Iggy Azalea, 27, has battled rumors that she has a fake butt ever since she came on the scene with “Fancy” in 2014. She’s admitted to a nose and boob job, but not her tush! Celebs rumored to have butt implants — see pics.

Love & Hip Hop‘s Joseline Hernandez, 30,is the most recent celeb to have fans buzzing about whether or not she got work done to get an even bigger booty. She was spotted partying on Sept. 4 in a pair of lace panties and her tush looked bigger than ever. She is a workout queen so some fans are thinking maybe she’s just been hitting the squats harder. Another celeb with a big new booty is Ciara, 31, who has been flaunting more junk in the trunk throughout NYFW. She did just welcome daughter Siena with hubby Russell Wilson, 27, back on April 28, so maybe it’s just some left over baby weight that’s made her post-baby behind larger than it was before she got pregnant.

