Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Tries To Woo La La During NYFW: How He Totally Surprised Her

La La Anthony received quite a surprise during her denim collection launch in New York City during New York Fashion Week — her ex, Carmelo Anthony, showed up completely unexpectedly, according to Page Six. “He surprised her,” the paper reports. “He walked in with no entourage, it was totally unexpected. He stayed the entire time. He seemed happy, and she was ecstatic about her night.” However, the Post also points out that the two “did not interact much,” which makes sense, considering it was such a busy night for her.

After seven years of marriage to Carmelo, La La shocked everyone when she filed for separation in April 2017. However, as of June she made it clear that there were no plans for divorce. “Not right now,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “You know, marriages are touch, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a touch time right now.” More than two months later, Page Six reports that this is still the case. “They’re taking it one day at a time,” the source explains. “It’s still possible they may repair things.” Carmelo and La La have one son together.

As for Carmelo, he’s made it pretty clear that he’d be interested in taking his ex back. On La La’s 38th birthday in June, he shared a stunning photo of her on Instagram with a super sweet caption. “I look at you on this birthday and it is hard to believe another year has passed,” he wrote. “You are as beautiful now as ever before!!” He also shared a sexy picture of her on Twitter in July. Carmelo certainly is trying!

