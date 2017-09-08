Brooke Valentine Reveals She Wants To Make Marcus Black Insanely Jealous In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Brooke Valentine meets up with Bridget Kelly to dish about her romance problems in our EXCLUSIVE ‘L&HH’ teaser. Marcus Black better get ready, because Brooke is planning new ways to drive him crazy!

Brooke Valentine, 32, is ready to give Marcus Black a taste of his own medicine! The songstress catches up with her on-again friend Bridget Kelly in Beverly Grove during our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Sept. 11 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and the two spill all the tea about their relationships. “I did cheat on my boyfriend James once maybe twice, but that was a long time ago and I’m ready to give James a real shot,” Bridget confesses, before suggesting they go on a double date soon! “Marcus is on probation,” Brooke responds, revealing how he keeps breaking her heart and being inconsiderate of her feelings. “I’m out her purposely doing things to piss him off. I had a little outing and I went there with Booby.”

Despite seeing her pal’s surprised expression, Brooke isn’t ashamed in the least. “Bridget is shocked because she hasn’t been able to keep her ‘friends’ in the friend zone,” she says in her confessional. “Although Booby is fine as hell, we have never crossed those lines.” Bridget definitely isn’t into Brooke’s plan of trying to make Marcus insanely jealous, since she thinks Brooke could lose Marcus entirely over being petty. Brooke also admits that she and Booby are working on steamy new music together for his project. Even though Bridget is trying to be supportive, she’s totally mind-blown by how Brooke is collaborating with an up and coming artist. “Booby if you want to go ahead and be the leading man in my video – you’ll be the first person I call. But as far as getting a feature on a record – it ain’t happening bro,” Bridget jokes.

To prove she’s serious, Brooke invites her friend to Booby’s showcase, so she can see what he’s all about. Of course, the songstress also wants the 411 on Bridget’s blossoming music career. “You know I’ve been working with Ray J. He’s a little racier than stuff I’m used to,” Bridget reveals. “I’m hoping James is going to be as excited about it as I am. The song with Ray J is called ‘P***y So Good.'” Brooke can tell this is a recipe for disaster, but she’s going to have her back no matter what. “Ever since my infidelity with James, I have been going super hard in the paint to show him that he can still trust me,” Bridget admits. “But I really feel like this is my last chance to get this music right.”

