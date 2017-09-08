Blake Heron Dead: ‘Shiloh’ Star Dies At 35 After Alleged Battle With Heroin

So sad. Blake Heron, the actor who played Marty Preston in the 1996 movie, ‘Shiloh,’ was found dead earlier today, Sept. 8, a shocking new report claims. Get all the heartbreaking details, here.

A dark cloud just hovered over our childhood memories, as a new report by TMZ claims that Blake Heron — the actor who played Marty Preston in the 1996 movie, Shiloh — has died. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, Blake’s girlfriend found his unresponsive body inside his Los Angeles area home on Friday morning, Sept. 8. Paramedics reportedly tried resuscitating the 35-year-old actor for 40 minutes, but without any luck, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

At this time, it’s not clear how Blake died, but TMZ claims he had been sick for the last few days. He also “had battled heroin and had just gotten out of rehab.” The report goes on to claim that paramedics did not find any illegal drugs in Blake’s home or near his body. They did find “several prescriptions, but they were for the flu,” the site claims. TMZ’s source also said, there “was no evidence he had consumed alcohol.”

Blake is best known for starring in 1996’s Shiloh, but he was still a working actor at the time of his death. In the past few years, he starred in episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, Criminal Minds, and Justified. He also starred in movies such as We Were Soldiers (2002) and Cheaters (2000). Take a look at a trailer for Shiloh below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Blake’s friends and family during this difficult time.