Houston, Texas was buzzing on Sept. 8, when Beyonce arrived in town to show her support for Hurricane Harvey survivors. Her mother, Tina Knowles, and daughter Blue Ivy, were also by her side. Watch!

This is why Beyonce is the queen of everything. The “Formation” singer traveled to her hometown of Houston, Texas on Friday, Sept. 8, to meet with those who were severely affected by Hurricane Harvey. Not only did she address the victims at St. John’s United Methodist Church (her home church), but she also hugged some of the survivors and helped hand out some food. “Beyoncé and her BEYGOOD team including her mother, Blue Ivy, and Michelle Williams visited Houston today to provide food and shelter to victims of Hurricane Harvey,” Twitter user @TheDailyBey told E! News. “Beyoncé was very emotional, especially during her speech. She shed tears. Her mom stood by her side, and they seemed happy to be there to help. The pastor of the church stated Beyoncé made a ‘significant donation’ before arriving. Her and her mother spoke to the victims and Beyoncé discussed the significance of that specific church to her because it is the church her and her family attended during her childhood.”

“Houston is my home,” Beyoncé said during a speech that was caught on video. “The the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and you’ve got it, and I just want to say I love you.” And after her words of encouragement, the singer reportedly sat in the church next to Blue Ivy, while performers took the stage to sing songs. Meanwhile, Beyonce’s foundation, BeyGOOD Houston, was reportedly at the church feeding survivors and first responders. Tina Knowles and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams were even pictured serving food to the Harvey victims.

Max White, 12, who managed to get a selfie with Beyonce, told KHOU, “She smells nice. When Beyonce tells you how to take a selfie, it’s a good day!” Watch the video of Beyonce’s speech at her church, below. And then, check out the pics in our gallery above!

