Zayn Malik & Sia Team Up For Epic New Track ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ & You Have To See The Video

Is this not the most badass collaboration you’ve ever seen? Zayn and Sia have teamed up for an epic new song, and we didn’t know we needed ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ so much until we heard it. Watch the wild video here!

“You’ll never be alone,” Zayn Malik, 24, croons on the Sia-assisted track”Dusk Till Dawn,” and the former One Directioner is correct, because his perfectly smooth voice will always be there for us. Watch the video for “Dusk Till Dawn,” which dropped today, Sept. 7, above!

We knew that Zayn, Sia and Girls star Jemima Kirke would be starring in the explosive Marc Webb-directed video thanks to the teasers Zayn has been posting, but we never expected this! A bleached-blonde Zayn plays a secret agent, looking appropriately moody as he and his crew team up for the crime of the century. Like any good heist film, there’s gunfire and a giant explosion at the end. As for whether Zayn and his lady get away? Well, we won’t spoil it for you! (Sia doesn’t make an appearance, but her presence is felt.)

The anthemic song will likely be included on Zayn’s still-untiled sophomore album, and we can’t wait to see what else he has in store. “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed,” the “Pillowtalk” singer recently told VMAN magazine, “Just because I’ve been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.” We’re not even ready!

Mind of Mine was released in March 2016, so fans are anxiously waiting for the new record, but this song is definitely a good tease for now!

