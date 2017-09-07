‘Star Wars’ Director Rian Johnson Just Revealed Who ‘The Last Jedi’ Is

Any ‘Star Wars’ fan knows that the title of the films have quite the meaning behind them — and it sounds like ‘The Last Jedi’ is no different. So who is it? Well, you’ve known all along.

“It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi,” Rian Johnson confirmed in a new interview with The New York Times. “There’s always wiggle room in these movies — everything is from a certain point of view — but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he’s removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.”

The scroll in The Force Awakens read, “Luke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister FIRST ORDER has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed.” However, no one was sure that that’s what it meant.

In the trailer, we also hear Luke say, “It’s time for the Jedi to end,” which is “pretty dire,” Rian admits. “That’s something that we’re definitely going to dig into,” he said. “The heart of the movie is Luke and Rey. It follows all the other characters, but its real essence is the development of the two of them. And it’s absolutely tied up in that question of, What is Luke’s attitude toward the Jedi?”

Of course, we can assume he won’t really be the last Jedi as there are many more Star Wars movies in the work, and what is Star Wars without some Jedi mind tricks?

We also know that this film will be the last we see of Leia, as Carrie Fisher passed away shortly after filming wrapped; when Rian and the crew returned to work after New Years, he revealed as a group, they went through all of her scenes. “I felt very strongly that we don’t try to change her performance. We don’t adjust what happens to her in this movie,” he said. “Emotionally, you can’t help re-contextualize it, now that she’s gone. It’s almost eerie how there are scenes that have an emotional resonance and a meaning, especially now. She gives a beautiful and complete performance in this film.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Luke as the last Jedi really means?