‘The Bachelor’ Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shockingly Named New Suitor

After weeks of speculation, the official announcement was finally made on ‘Good Morning America’ on Sept. 7. Meet your next Bachelor!



Arie Luyendyk Jr. is your Bachelor for season 22! Arie, 35, was last seen during Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2012. The famous race car driver was the runner-up that season and left heartbroken when Emily chose Jef Holm, 33, over him. Now he’s ready to find love again! The new season of The Bachelor will premiere in Jan. 2018.

Of course, this announcement has been anticipated for quite some time. The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, has been trolling fans with “clues” and teases — although who knew if they were true or not. “After all this, I can’t just blurt out the name of our new #thebachelor… Get ready for some very revealing clues,” he wrote on Sept. 6. That was followed by many silly clues like he is “younger than Nick,” and “taller than Chris Harrison.” He also wrote that he “hasn’t be in love in quite some time.”

However his final clues had everyone talking: “He likes Piña Coladas and getting caught in the rain. He’s not much into health food. He is into champagne,” he wrote, before tweeting and deleting that he also has “never had a hometown.”

As we previously told you, before the decisions were made, Eric Bigger, 29, Dean Unglert, 26, Peter Kraus, 31, were “the clear frontrunners as network choices.” However, Mike revealed early on Twitter that Dean was out and that it “probably” wasn’t Peter. “They are in a full-blown panic mode. Peter was honestly never their first choice; they’re still mad at him because of the whole Rachel situation,” an insider told People magazine on Wednesday, the day before the announcement. “But they knew he’s who the fans wanted. And the fact that they went to Peter even after they’d initially said they wouldn’t? That let Peter know he had a ton of power going into this situation.”

Apparently that wasn’t a good situation for ABC to be in. “Suddenly it was like they needed him more than he needs them — he didn’t think he was going to get it, anyway, so he doesn’t care if it all goes away again. He’s not bending on what he wants,” the source added. “Really, the producers feel like ANY demands coming from Peter are a bit much; they always think everybody should be falling all over themselves to get this honor.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the Bachelor announcement?