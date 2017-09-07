Megan McKenna: 5 Things To Know About The Hot British Singer Who Dethroned Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was NOT ready for it! Megan McKenna, a sexy British reality TV star and country singer, has knocked the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer off the No. 1 U.K. iTunes spot! So who is she?

Sometimes, reality TV royalty beats pop stardom! Here are five things to know about 24-year-old Megan McKenna, otherwise known as the singer who took Taylor Swift‘s number one spot on the U.K. iTunes chart as of Sept. 6. (She also looks exactly like Megan Fox in certain lights.)

1. She’s familiar with the televised singing competition circuit. Megan, who is from Essex, England, got her musical start by doing open mics. She then made the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, and auditioned for multiple seasons of The X Factor UK.

2. Megan really rose to fame when she began starring on reality TV shows. She appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2015, then was a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. She joined the main cast of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) that same year. Megan is currently starring on her own show called There’s Something About Megan, though it was an instant flop according to recent reports.

3. She’s also a restauranteur. Megan opened MCK Grill in Woodford Green, Essex in May 2017. It actually has a pretty good TripAdvisor rating (ranked #13 of 60 in the area), in case you’re wondering.

4. Now Megan is headed to country stardom. She dropped “High Heeled Shoes” and “Far Cry From Love” on Sept. 6…and instantly shot to the top of the United Kingdom iTunes chart. Meaning, she outsold Taylor Freaking Swift, at least for a day. “OMG I AM OVERWHELMED! I am Currently No. 1 & 2 on iTunes!” Megan wrote on Instagram, “Thankyou guys so so much! I love you all for believing in me.”

5. Megan has a huge social following. With 616k Twitter followers and 2m on Instagram, the world is definitely watching to see what Megan does next. Don’t let us down, girl!

