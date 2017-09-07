Juan Martin del Potro: 5 Things To Know About Tennis Pro Who Eliminated Federer In U.S. Open

Juan Martín del Potro made history after defeating Roger Federer in Wednesday’s match at the 2017 U.S. Open; especially since the two pros have one of the greatest rivalries in tennis! Get to know del Potro, right here!

Everyone is talking about Juan Martín del Potro, 28, after his big win over Roger Federer, 36, on Sept. 6 at the U.S. Open! Tennis fans all around the world anticipated Federer to take the win in the quarter final match, and ultimately had their sights set on a Federer-Nadal match on Friday, Sept. 8. However, del Potro fought hard and took to the win. Although del Potro is a very well known and respected name in the tennis world, some fans are just catching on to the fierce athlete. Here’s a few key things to know about del Potro!

1. He is an Argentine native, who can speak 3 different languages. The athlete was born in Tandil, Argentina, and is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian. His father, Daniel del Potro was also an athlete himself, having played semi-professional rugby union in Argentina. He also had an older sister, Julieta, who sadly died in a car accident at the age of 8. Now, after each win, del Potro makes the sign of the cross in her memory. Juan was actually discovered at a young age by ex-tennis pro, Ugo Colobini, who he’s still good friends with to this day.

2. Juan Martin del Potro’s biggest moment in tennis came in 2009. The pro won the U.S. Open in 2009, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinal, as well as 5-time defending champ, Federer. He became the first the defeat both pros during the same major. And, he was the only individual outside of the Big Four [Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray] to win a major between the 2005 French Open and the 2013 U.S. Open.

3. Many fans thought his career took a permanent hit after multiple, devastating wrist injuries. After his big 2009 U.S. Open win, del Potro had surgery on his right wrist. Then, in 2014, he had his first of three surgeries on his left wrist. The wrist injuries sidelined him for quite a while throughout his career, which worried fans that his return would be obsolete. When he was 27, he even considered quitting tennis after his surgeries. However, del Potro only prevailed.

4. There was a time when another sport had his heart… At one time, del Potro favored soccer, over tennis. As a child, he would only play tennis when he wasn’t playing soccer, according to reports. However, he’s admitted that he isn’t the best soccer player anymore.

5. Tennis isn’t his only skill… del Potro’s dance moves may land him another professional gig. Aside from his killer fashion sense and his love for biking and other outdoors activities, the tennis pro knows how to move! Check out this below video he reposted on Instagram!

Pasito a pasito. 💪🎾🕺 A post shared by Juan Martin del Potro (@delpotrojuan) on May 17, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

