Arie Luyendyk, Jr.: 5 Things To Know About The New Bachelor

How much do you really know about the new star of ‘The Bachelor?’ We’re here to fill you in on all the things you may have forgotten about the stud, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

After it seems like the longest wait in history, The Bachelor was finally announced on September 7. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is not who any of us expected, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a great suitor! At 35, Arie starred on season eight of The Bachelorette — and did not win.

So, who is he? Well, we’ve put together a full list of everything we know about him, that you’ll want to know before his season kicks off in January 2018.

1. He competed for Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette.

He came in second place on Emily’s season, as she got engaged to one of his close friends, Jef Holm.

2. He has made a few reality TV appearances since.

He appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor when he visited the mansion to give advice to his friend, Sean Lowe. He also competed on Hell’s Kitchen and on Wipeout: Summer Episode 7: “Bachelors vs. Bachelorettes.”

3. He has a very successful racing career!

He has competed in the Indy Lights Series multiple times, coming in 2nd, 3rd and fourth; he was also named a test-driver in A1 Grand Prix.

4. He followed in his father’s footsteps.

Arie’s father, Arie Luyendyk, is a Dutch former racecar driving and won the Indianapolis 500 in 1990 and 1997. Known as “The Flying Dutchman,” he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2014.

5. He was supposed to be the bachelor years ago — Chris Soules got the gig.

In 2016, Arie revealed that he went through the same situation Luke Pell did with The Bachelor. “I mean, [my situation was] almost word for word on that article,” he told Us magazine. “Same exact deal. I just knew two days prior, but same deal: suit fittings; contracts that I signed, but they were delayed on signings on their end; booked flights. Maybe this is a common practice now to throw off fans — I don’t know.”

