Shailene Woodley: Cops Searched For ‘Drugs In My Ass’ After Arrest At Standing Rock

Shailene Woodley opened up about her harrowing arrest while protesting at Standing Rock. The actress and activist went through a traumatizing ordeal that left her depressed.

Hollywood eco-warrior and actress Shailene Woodley, 25, was put in jail and charged with criminal trespassing during the protests at Standing Rock over summer 2016. Shailene, along with thousands others, were at the Native American area to stop developers from building the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which would run through Sioux land and potentially contaminate their water supply. For months, protestors, including Shailene, stood their ground at Standing Rock until ultimately being forced out. Shailene opened up to Marie Claire in their September 2017 issue about the moment she was arrested at the camp site, and the terrifying events that followed.

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over,” Shailene told Marie Claire. “They were looking for drugs in my ass. When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realise no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.There was so much trauma. Mine was like, ‘What do I do now?’ Kind of like a little bit of depression.” Through a plea deal, Shailene did not face any jail time after her arrest.

That’s awful. Poor Shailene, as well as the others, including Native Americans who were mistreated and arrested for trying to protect their rightful land. Shortly after President Donald Trump, 71, took office, he okayed the DAPL, and the standoff ended — for now. “The sun is still shining,” he said. ‘The water is clean…” he said as he visited the pipeline site. “Yeah, everybody still has water,” Shailene said, “except for the three leaks that have already happened…There’s nothing worth fighting for more than each other. The planet is going to be fine. It’s humans who aren’t going to be OK. We’re broken. That’s why the world is where it is.”

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired to get involved in activism like Shailene? Let us know!