Scott Disick, 34, & Sofia Richie, 19, Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During PDA-Filled Lunch

Together again! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were glimpsed looking playful and cozy during a day out in NYC! Check out the pics right here!

It appears that once you’re in Scott Disick‘s orbit, you’re here to stay! The 33-year-old reality star reunited with Sofia Richie, 19, just a day after news broke that he was reportedly rushed to the hospital in August. Looking more than friendly, the twosome was spied getting lunch together at an Italian eatery in Manhattan’s West Village on Sept. 6. Later, the blonde bombshell happily wrapped her arms around Scott as they strolled about town! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Rumors first started swirling that Scott and Sofia had struck up a romance when steamy pics of the pair getting flirty on a yacht surfaced in a May. Sofia shot down the hearsay tweeting: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax.” However, the romance rumblings and the meetups continued! They were spotted heading to Nobu together on June 9, along with Chloe Bartoli, 26, another woman spied with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star during his wild Cannes escapades in May. Head here for a look back at all of Scott’s wild flings!

Dressed in matching white pullovers and sporting ping pong paddles, he and Sofia also playfully mugged for the camera in a picture the Lord posted on Sept. 7. Perhaps lunch and a game of table tennis is a welcome change for Scott following a summer of hard partying, which scared his friends enough to have him taken to the hospital on Aug. 18! According to LACFD inspector Richard Licon, assistance was requested from law enforcement when Scott became “violent and belligerent.” He was held on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Very scary. Sounds like some friendly bonding with his “homie” Sofia is just what the doctored ordered!

