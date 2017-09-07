Slay, Rihanna! The stunning songstress launched her Fenty Beauty makeup brand at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, and she gave fans quite a show while doing it! See HL’s EXCLUSIVE pics of the big reveal, here.

Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty company with a bang on Sept. 7! The gorgeous singer mixed and mingled with fans, fashion moguls, and beauty gurus in New York City, while her hit “Wild Thoughts” blared through speakers. Of course, she had to look perfect for the big reveal, and she did not disappoint! Click for HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE pics of the launch.

Rihanna was rocking a sunny yellow ensemble on the big night. She wore a full satin skirt that billowed to the ground, but showed plenty of leg with a thigh-high slit. However, all eyes were up top, where her nipples were poking through her thin yellow top. Yowza! Of course, her face was the best part of the whole look, rocking all of her new products. Her highlight was on fleek, her gold lids made her look like a goddess, and her glossy nude lips were plumped to perfection.

“The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities,” said Rihanna of her new line. Her statement revealed that “Fenty Beauty redefines the rules with light-as-air formulas that love to be layered, in a global lineup of shades designed for all.” So awesome!

Fans can look forward to tons of awesome products, set to drop in Sephora stores and FentyBeauty.com on Sept. 8. There are 40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation; 1 universal Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer; 30 magnetic Match StixSkinsticks, in both matte and shimmer finishes to contour, correct, conceal, highlight and blush; 6 cream-powder hybrid Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters for face and eyes; Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper; 1 universal lip gloss known as Gloss Bomb; and a variety of application tools. We can’t wait to try them all!

