Prince George, 4, may be the future king, but that doesn’t mean he gets a pass on going to school! Looking especially dapper on Sept. 7, the little royal began his very first day at his new school, Thomas’s Battersea in London, and he looked beyond ready to learn. George’s dad, Prince William, 35, escorted his eldest to school, and can be seen introducing George to his teacher in the photos. Unfortunately, mom Kate Middleton, 35, was too sick to attend — she’s currently battling a severe case of hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with her third child. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Thomas’s Battersea reportedly costs $23,000 a year and is about four miles from the royal family’s Kensington Palace home. The posh private school, according to the latest edition of The Good Schools Guide, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy.” And while it boasts a rigorous academic program, the school is also known for its extracurriculars, as it places a lot of emphasis on sports and drama.

It also has a new music center, an orchestra, and multiple bands and choirs, as well as “two great art studios and two pottery rooms with their own kiln.” Looks like little George will have plenty to do when he isn’t busy in the classroom! But either way, the future heir to the throne is no stranger to school. In fact, he excelled at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, with William and Kate taking him to his first day of nursery school back in January 2016.

Of course, with Kate being pregnant, George heading off to school isn’t the only exciting news out of Kensington Palace in the past week! On Sept. 4, William and Kate announced they’re expecting a third bundle of joy, meaning George and his sister Princess Charlotte, 2, are going to have another sibling! “William and Kate are beyond thrilled that they are expecting again, they weren’t actively trying for another baby, so it was a very pleasant surprise,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We can just imagine how lively the palace must be right now!

