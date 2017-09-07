Peter Kraus ‘Shocked’ That Arie Was Chosen As ‘The Bachelor’: He’s ‘Disappointed’

Just like us, Peter Kraus was ‘shocked’ to discover ABC producers had chosen Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the next star of ‘The Bachelor.’ Peter was a fan-favorite, so everyone thought he was a shoo-in. Sadly, he was not.

“Peter [Kraus] is completely shocked that he is not the next star of The Bachelor. He has known for sometime that he was not going to be the choice, but he did not believe it until the actual announcement was made. He understands the producers’ difficult decision and he has no regrets. Peter feels like he was honest with Rachel [Lindsay] and everyone in all of his dealings with ‘Bachelor Nation’, but he is still a bit disappointed about the news that Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] will be handing out the roses next season and not him,” a source close to “Bachelor Nation” tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we told you earlier today (Sept. 7), ABC revealed that Arie, who was last seen during Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, will be the next star of The Bachelor. It was a surprising decision, considering rumors had Peter — the runner-up on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette — pegged as The Bachelor‘s next leading man. However, a report by PEOPLE also stated that Peter was allegedly uncomfortable with promising a proposal would happen at the end of the season.

Interestingly, Peter took to Twitter the night before the surprising Arie announcement, writing, “Never let fear hold you back. Lesson learned.” He then elaborated on that a bit further with an Instagram post on Sept. 7. “ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed.” So it does sound like he was too afraid of committing. See his full message below.

