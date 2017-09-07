Jaden Smith & Odessa Adlon Nuzzle During Cute Red Carpet PDA — Cute Pics

They’re going strong! Five months after they were first spotted together, Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon hit West Hollywood for a red carpet date night — and they looked so cute together!

Love is in the air between Jaden Smith, 19, and Odessa Adlon! The hot young couple went to the premiere of FX’s Better Things in West Hollywood on Sept. 7, and cozied up on the red carpet together. Jaden looked quite dapper in a dark suit, which he paired with white button down and red, cross-body bag. He also showed off his shaved head, which he debuted at the Met Gala in May. Meanwhile, Odessa looked stunning in a black dress with fishnet sleeves, with her hair down and minimal makeup for an all natural look.

News broke in March that Jaden had split from his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Snyder, and less than a month later, he was photographed cuddling with Odessa by a pool in Miami. The pair snuggled up on a lounge chair, even sneaking in a few kisse as the cameras flashed away. Later that month, Jaden and Odessa attended Coachella together, where they once again packed on the PDA and made no secret of their relationship.

Long before he was even with Sarah, Jaden also dated Kylie Jenner, 20, and he remains close to the Kardashian family, which is quite interesting…because Sarah and Kylie had a bit of beef after the former broke up with Jaden. So far, it seems like Odessa has avoided any trouble with Jaden’s friends, so hopefully they’re able to keep it that way! These two definitely seem like they’re in it for the long haul, but of course, they are young — so hopefully they’re just having a good time together for now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jaden and Odessa make a cute couple?