‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Nick & Troy Are Still At Each Other’s Throats In Season 3B Premiere

Unfortunately there is still a ton of tension on the Otto farm as ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ returns. In this new preview, we find that Troy is definitely still getting on Nick’s nerves.

Otto is dead, but it seems not much has changed on his farm when Fear The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, September 10. As you know from the first half of the season, Nick (Frank Dillane) is not a part of Troy’s (Daniel Sharman) militia that protects the farm his father built. This new preview shows Nick back in his camo and by Troy’s side, but unfortunately he still doesn’t seem very thrilled to be there. When Nick suggests that they work on fixing some broken fences, Troy immediately takes a jab at his new colleague. Not cool, Troy.

“You do a lot of fence mending back in the City of Lost Angels, poet?” Troy asks, to which Nick lets out a low grunt. “I’m no poet,” Nick dryly replies. “All that angst and suffering. You’ve got the soul of a poet. It’s not a negative, Nick,” Troy tells him, to which Nick remains silent. The two get into the same vehicle to head back to the ranch which is strange, but somehow these two continue to stick to each other despite everything. Could a reconciliation be on the horizon, or are they just grinning and bearing it until they have a chance to take each other out? We’ll just have to see when Fear returns at 9pm on AMC.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Nick and Troy’s tension in this preview of Fear The Walking Dead? Comment below, let us know.